Heritage rides 38-0 scoring run in win over Amherst

In Amherst, Heritage and the Lancers traded scores in the first quarter and early in the second. Then Hov Bateman and Rajan Booker took over for the Pioneers.

The two combined for 42 of Heritage’s 45 points as part of a 38-0 run in the second and third frames to put the game away at Lancer Stadium.

Booker scored the first of his two touchdowns just over a minute into the second quarter on a 39-yard run (he finished with a game-high 155 rushing yards), and Marcus Gafford’s extra point tied the game at 14. Bateman recorded his second TD of the night on a 54-yard pass to Marquis White, putting Heritage (8-2, 6-1 Seminole) ahead for good in the 45-20 win.

Bateman also found Terrell Washington with an 11-yard touchdown pass and had a 1-yard TD run, and Booker rumbled 10 yards to the end zone as part of the extended Heritage scoring run.

Bateman accounted for four total scores, and Gafford tallied nine points by going 6 for 6 on PATs and hitting a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter. The Pioneers racked up 514 yards of total offense (263 rushing and 252 passing, 249 of which came from Bateman on 19-of-27 passing).

Amherst’s Omar McPherson ended a scoring drought of nearly 34 minutes when he recorded a touchdown with 2:23 left in the game on a 90-yard catch-and-run off a pass from Tyreek Belcher.

That final score of the night went down as the second touchdown for both Belcher and McPherson.

Belcher, who backed up quarterback Tres Liggon for most of the season, opened the scoring on a 26-yard run. McPherson helped Amherst (6-4, 3-4 Seminole) briefly retake the lead with an 84-yard kickoff return at the end of the first quarter.

Amherst ended a tough final stretch of the regular season (games against Brookville and Liberty Christian came in the last two weeks) on a three-game skid, but it still is into the Region 4D playoffs for the fourth straight season in four campaigns under coach Bob Christmas.

The Lancers are the No. 5 seed and will travel to No. 4 Orange (8-2) for the quarterfinals.

Volleyball ends season, Amherst runner qualifies for state meet

The Lady Lancer volleyball team ended its season with a 3-0 loss to Blacksburg in the Region 4D quarterfinals. Emma Meehan and McKayla Padgett were selected to the All-Seminole District Volleyball 2nd team.

Sienna Fielder and Dylan McNerney were selected to the Honorable Mention All-Seminole District team.

In cross country, Jessica Taylor qualified for the Class 4 state meet with a Top 25 place finish on Nov. 1 in the Region 4D Cross Country meet held at Blacksburg High School. The state tournament will be held in Leesburg Nov. 12.