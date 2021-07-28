How sweet it is: Amherst softball team heading to World Series

The Amherst National Sweetees softball team is headed to the World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana to start play on July 31.

Team manager Ashley Davis said some parents will be driving while others will fly down to the bayou. It takes more than just a team of 5 and 6-year-old players to make the World Series event happen. Fundraising is a main part of a successful trip and several local business have stepped up to the plate for the youngsters .

According to Davis, Banker Steel gave $1,000, Ricky Almond Towing contributed $500 as did Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical and R&R Heating and Cooling. Several car washes and bake sales pulled in $5,000.

“I would like to thank everyone who donated to support the girls on their journey to the World Series,” said Davis. “It wouldn’t be possible without their help.”

Assistant coaches are Robert Davis, Shane Wade and Nate Young. Players are Lakelyn Davis, Aleigha Despres, Alyssa Ward, Skylar Cundiff, Kynleigh Butt, Sara Agnor, Kaedyn Christian, Hannah Ellis, Cadence Strange, Athena Wood, Sophia Toliver and Reese Young.

