How sweet it is: Amherst softball team heading to World Series

Cadence Strange, left, gets a little helmet strap help from Sweetees teammate Reese Young. For more photos, see B2.
National Amherst Sweetees All-Star assistant coach Robert Davis multi-tasks with the glove, ball and bat.
National Sweetees assistant coach Nate Young helps his infielder/daughter Reese Young with her shoestrings during a recent practice.
National Sweetees players get set for a recent practice.
Kynleigh Butt cleans off home plate during practice.
National Sweetees assistant coach Shane Wade pitches during batting practice as the Dixie team preps for the World Series.
Kaedyn Christian fields a ground ball.
National Sweetees All-Star manager Ashley Davis observes her team’s practice last week as they prepare for a trip to the World Series in Louisiana.
Reese Young heads to the plate to talk to her coach Robert Davis.
Skylar Cundiff sets to throw the ball back to her pitcher.
Cadence Strange throws the ball back to her coach.
Kynleigh Butt takes a swing during a recent Sweetees practice.
Lakelyn Davis fires the ball to first base during a National Sweetees All-Star practice.
National Sweetees All-Star Lakelyn Davis fields a grounder during practice.
The Amherst National Sweetees softball team is headed to the World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana to start play on July 31.
Team manager Ashley Davis said some parents will be driving while others will fly down to the bayou. It takes more than just a team of 5 and 6-year-old players to make the World Series event happen. Fundraising is a main part of a successful trip and several local business have stepped up to the plate for the youngsters .
According to Davis, Banker Steel gave $1,000, Ricky Almond Towing contributed $500 as did Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical and R&R Heating and Cooling. Several car washes and bake sales pulled in $5,000.
“I would like to thank everyone who donated to support the girls on their journey to the World Series,” said Davis. “It wouldn’t be possible without their help.”
Assistant coaches are Robert Davis, Shane Wade and Nate Young. Players are Lakelyn Davis, Aleigha Despres, Alyssa Ward, Skylar Cundiff, Kynleigh Butt, Sara Agnor, Kaedyn Christian, Hannah Ellis, Cadence Strange, Athena Wood, Sophia Toliver and Reese Young.
