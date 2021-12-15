 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indoor track season heating up for Lancers
0 Comments

Indoor track season heating up for Lancers

  • 0

The Lancer indoor track team competed in a quad meet on Dec. 7 and took on Jefferson Forest, Rustburg and Liberty high schools.

The boys team racked up eight first place places, including Lawrence Brown in the 55 meter dash and Will Gregory with a pair with wins in the 300 meter and 599 meter runs.

Eric West took the top spot in the long run of the 1000 meter and Luke Cockerham took the 1600 meter event.

James Morris soared to victory in the long jump while teammate Isaiah Idore won the triple jump.

In the shotput event Maurice Brooks flexed his muscles for a distance of 33 and half feet.

The girls Lancer team took three second place finishes with Jessica Taylor in the 1000 meter run and Cyanna Cabell was runner up in the 55 meter hurdles and the triple jump.

— Lee Luther Jr.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert