Indoor track season heating up for Lancers

Amherst County hurdler Cyanna Cabell clears the obstacle with room to spare.
Lancer pole vaulter Will Gregory heads upward during s recent indoor meet at Heritage High School.
Lancer Quantavis Saunders, center, races down the runway in the 55 meter dash against competitors from Jefferson Forest, right, and Liberty high schools.
Maurice Brooks heaves the shot and would take first place with his best distance of 33 and half feet.
Amherst long jumper Maliyah Megginson prepares to land in the sand pit during a recent meet held at Heritage High School.
Amherst County High School assistant indoor track coach Kiara Reece sets up the long jump take off cones.
After competing in the pole vault Lancer Luke Cockerham helps out keeping the bar hung.
The Lancer indoor track team competed in a quad meet on Dec. 7 and took on Jefferson Forest, Rustburg and Liberty high schools.
The boys team racked up eight first place places, including Lawrence Brown in the 55 meter dash and Will Gregory with a pair with wins in the 300 meter and 599 meter runs.
Eric West took the top spot in the long run of the 1000 meter and Luke Cockerham took the 1600 meter event.
James Morris soared to victory in the long jump while teammate Isaiah Idore won the triple jump.
In the shotput event Maurice Brooks flexed his muscles for a distance of 33 and half feet.
The girls Lancer team took three second place finishes with Jessica Taylor in the 1000 meter run and Cyanna Cabell was runner up in the 55 meter hurdles and the triple jump.
