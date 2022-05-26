JF's seventh-inning surge leads to upset over Amherst in regional matchup

Dylan McNerney had Jefferson Forest’s number in two regular-season meetings and through six innings of Wednesday’s Region 4D quarterfinal matchup.

One inning was all the Cavaliers needed to get to the Amherst ace and end the Lancers’ hopes of repeating as Class 4 champions with a 2-0 shutout.

Addison Compton, Ciara Nauful and Madison Simmons combined for three seventh-inning doubles, with Nauful and Simmons each driving in a run, and sixth-seeded Jefferson Forest upset third-seeded Amherst to advance in the Region 4D tournament.

The victory moved the Cavaliers (12-8) into the semifinal round, and they will travel to face second-seeded Halifax County (17-2) on Friday. The Blue Comets defeated Pulaski County 6-0.

Nauful and Simmons (2 for 3) connected with two outs for their RBI doubles against McNerney, and that was enough for Gillian Farris to complete her one-hit shutout.

Farris retired the final 11 batters she faced, walked one and struck out six.

McNerney was brilliant in the two regular-season meetings against the Cavaliers. She threw a no-hitter in a 9-0 win April 1, and then fashioned a one-hitter in a 4-0 triumph April 29.

She limited the Cavaliers to one hit through the first six innings Wednesday, but Compton’s double with one out sparked the seventh-inning rally.

McNerney walked one and struck out three.

Tyah Charlton, named the Seminole District player of the year Tuesday, had the Lancers’ lone hit with a leadoff single in the second inning.

The Lancers end their season with a 15-5 record.

Amherst boys, girls track and field Region 4D results

Amherst County High School athletes competed in the Region 4D track and field championships in Louisa County on May 25.

For athletes from Amherst, Jefferson Forest, E.C. Glass and eight other schools in 4D, the event was the final stop before the Class 4 state championships, set to be held in conjunction with Class 3 on June 3 and 4 at Liberty University.

The JF girls posted 137.50 points to best Blacksburg (120). Glass finished sixth and Amherst seventh out of 11 teams in the field.

On the boys side of the event, Pulaski won the boys title with 128 points, followed by Western Albemarle (116). JF finished with 95 points in third and Amherst was fifth with 61 points out of the 10 teams that competed.

Amherst's Isaiah Idore, who will be among the favorites to win a state title next month, claimed the 300 hurdles with a 40.22 and was also runner-up in the 110 hurdles with a 15.20.