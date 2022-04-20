JV Lancers pull out close win over Raiders

The Lancer junior varsity baseball team recently completed a five-game winning streak after defeating Appomattox, 5-4, before heading into spring break.
Amherst came from behind against the junior Raiders with key hits from Daemian Robinson and Brayden Cooke.
“Daemian had a one-out double before Brayden drove him in to tie the game with a two-out single. Jeremiah Davis also had a quality at bat by putting the ball in play with two strikes, eventual error by Appomattox, which led to the winning run being scored,” said Amherst coach Brian Carter. “I thought Lathan Bryan pitched a heck of a game. Our defense wasn’t very good behind him with six errors, but Lathan hung in there and pitched out of many jams on the evening. Tremendous outing by him.”
Scoring runs for Amherst were Robinson, Cooke, Jayden Davis, Jeremiah Davis and Derrick Mason.
Lathan Bryan also recorded a pair of hits while the same players that scored also got hits.
Bryan’s on-the-mound stats include 7 innings pitched with 5 hits, 4 runs (1 earned), 3 walks and 6 strikeouts.
- Lee Luther Jr.