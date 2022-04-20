JV Lancers pull out close win over Raiders

“Daemian had a one-out double before Brayden drove him in to tie the game with a two-out single. Jeremiah Davis also had a quality at bat by putting the ball in play with two strikes, eventual error by Appomattox, which led to the winning run being scored,” said Amherst coach Brian Carter. “I thought Lathan Bryan pitched a heck of a game. Our defense wasn’t very good behind him with six errors, but Lathan hung in there and pitched out of many jams on the evening. Tremendous outing by him.”