Lady Lancer Tyah Charlton named Region 4D softball player of the year, earns state honor

After being named Seminole District player of the year, Amherst sophomore Tyah Charlton has earned a new honor. On June 13, she was named the Region 4D player of the year.

Charlton hit a blistering .473 (27 of 57) with six home runs and 18 RBIs in her second varsity season. She hit safely in 18 of 20 games, stole nine bases and helped the 2021 Class 4 state champions to a 15-5 record this year. She also garnered first-team all-region honors at shortstop after earning the same distinction in the Seminole.

Amherst junior pitcher Dylan McNerney and senior outfielder Kaelyn Ramsey also were named to the all-region first team. McNerney went 15-5 and posted a 1.72 ERA. She threw 127 innings and struck out 161 batters. She threw a no-hitter against Jefferson Forest on April 1, complete with 11 strikeouts, then tossed a one-hitter in her next outing against Nelson, one of two one-hitters she threw on the season.

Ramsey hit .357 this season. Eight of her 20 hits went for doubles.

Charlton also received another honor as one of 28 players in Class 4 to earn all-state recognition on June 15, earning a spot on the second team at shortstop.

A year after helping the Lancers win a state title in her first varsity campaign, Charlton was a weapon at the plate for Amherst this season in helping her team reach the Region 4D quarterfinals.