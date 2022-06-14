Lady Lancer Tyah Charlton named Region 4D softball player of the year

After being named Seminole District player of the year, Amherst sophomore Tyah Charlton has earned a new honor. On Monday, she was named the Region 4D player of the year.

Charlton hit a blistering .473 (27 of 57) with six home runs and 18 RBIs in her second varsity season. She hit safely in 18 of 20 games, stole nine bases and helped the 2021 Class 4 state champions to a 15-5 record this year. She also garnered first-team all-region honors at shortstop after earning the same distinction in the Seminole.

Amherst junior pitcher Dylan McNerney and senior outfielder Kaelyn Ramsey also were named to the all-region first team. McNerney went 15-5 and posted a 1.72 ERA. She threw 127 innings and struck out 161 batters. She threw a no-hitter against Jefferson Forest on April 1, complete with 11 strikeouts, then tossed a one-hitter in her next outing against Nelson, one of two one-hitters she threw on the season.

Ramsey hit .357 this season. Eight of her 20 hits went for doubles.

