Lady Lancer volleyball team sweeps Heritage, improves record

The Amherst varsity volleyball squad improved its record to 4-6 after sweeping Heritage High School March 30 on the Lady Pioneers court.

“I am happy with how our team has performed, overall. We have taken a few sets from some tough teams, and we have learned from each match. I look forward to a strong finish during district play, and I’m excited to see what we can do postseason,” said first-year Amherst coach Katie Brown. “All three seniors have really stepped up as leaders this season! They have made a huge impact on the Amherst volleyball program through their leadership and level of play.”

Brown evaluates her team with stat leaders along with comments on the players.

Kills leader, Addie Brown: “Addie brings energy and encouragement to the court! She has performed well both offensively and defensively this season. She leads our team in hitting efficiency, and has become a huge threat at the net,” said Brown.

Assists leader, Danielle Wentz: “Danielle plays with intensity and competitiveness! She has played great as a 6 rotation setter. She has done well distributing the ball and creating opportunities for her hitters to score.”