Lady Lancers pull off comeback win over Liberty

The Lady Lancers softball team picked up a road win on May 25 with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory against Liberty High School.

Liberty jumped out to a quick 2-0 first inning lead but that would be all the runs the stingy Amherst defense would allow.

Amherst plated a pair of runs in the fifth and added another in the sixth for the last scoring in the game.

Amherst pitcher Dylan McNerney gave up four hits while striking out 12 and walked only three.

The win boost the Lady Lancers record to 7-1

“Dylan McNerney worked hard on the mound and did not let a homerun get her down in the heat of a big game. She did a great job of composing herself and closed out the remainder of the game strong for her team. She is a great pitcher who trusts the defense to help and support her while on the mound,” said Amherst coach Samannath Thacker. “The team did a great job of staying positive, motivated, and upbeat after getting down 0-2 just in the first inning.