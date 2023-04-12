Appomattox outfielder Haleigh Tweedy helped her team get revenge on Amherst in a non-district game April 3 by hitting a two-run, walk-off homer to right that gave the Raiders a 6-5 victory.

Appomattox previously lost to Amherst (7-1) 11-0 this season. The loss was the first for the Lancers, the 2021 state champs, who won their first six games of the season. Amherst bounced back on April 4 with a 12-2 win over E.C. Glass.

Lancers all-state shortstop Tyah Charlton, the reigning Seminole District player of the year, went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and three runs scored against Glass, and Amherst also benefited from two home runs: an inside-the-park, three-run homer by Maegan Lloyd and an inside-the-park homer by Cheyenne Wall.

The Lancer varsity baseball team defeated E.C. Glass, 6-5, on April 4 to improve to 7-0 on the season. Amherst’s Christian Harris had grand slam to center in bottom of seventh inning. The baseball team also had an 8-4 victory over Appomattox on April 3.