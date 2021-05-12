Lady Lancers shut out against Brookville

The Lady Lancer soccer team battled Brookville on May 6 and held the Bees to a single goal in the first half. but the Brookville team manufactured three in the second half for the 4-0 win.

Amherst goalkeeper Claire McPhatter started in front of the net for her first time and locked down the Bees’ first half attack.

“This was Claire McPhatter’s debut as a varsity goalkeeper for Amherst County High School,” said Amherst coach Pellegrino Ringi. “She played really well, had a few big saves to keep the game close and even got the team hyped because of those saves. Claire has and is getting better with each practice and there is always room to improve. Overall we are extremely pleased with Claire’s performance and excited for future games with her in the net.”

McPhatter had 15 saves.

Ringi’s plans for his team this season are not complicated.