Lady Lancers shut out Brookville in district semifinal

Lady Lancer pitcher Dylan McNerney winds up against Rustburg on May 6. Amherst lost, 7-0.

Dylan McNerney took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Amherst (15-4) had no problems with Brookville (13-7) in  Seminole District semifinal matchup. McNerney allowed two hits in the final frame, to Kayleigh Dobyns and Destiny Calloway, in the 5-0 victory. 

Kaelyn Ramsey an McKyla Padgett had two hits apiece for Amherst.

Amherst will play Rustburg in a matchup of defending state champs for the title on May 23.

Liberty Christian baseball tops Amherst, 5-1

Liberty Christian Academy hurler Ben Blair didn’t allow a hit across four innings, and John Simmons and Logan Duff had two hits each as the Bulldogs advanced to the Seminole finals by scoring four runs across the fifth and sixth innings.

Will Palmer was 1 for 2 with three RBIs for LCA, which advanced to face JF in the final. Amherst (11-10) had just two hits, from Christian Harris and Dakota Maberry.

