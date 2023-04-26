The Lady Lancer softball team picked up recent wins over a pair of Bedford County opponents.
On April 18 Amherst steamrolled Liberty High, 17-5, and had a 9-run offensive blitz in the fifth inning. Sienna Fielder was 3-for-4 with a homerun and five RBIs; Madison Goughnour was 2-for-3 with a homer and RBI and Tyah Charlton, Layla Irby, Scarlett Funk and Brook Nester had added 2 RBIs each. Nester also had a homerun in the victory that improved the Lady Lancers to 8-1, 3-0 Seminole District.
On April 20 Amherst topped Jefferson Forest, 3-2 in an eight-inning contest. Lady Lancer Carleigh Combs drew a walk-off and Fielder scored the winning run. Winning pitcher Dylan McNerney pitched all eight innings, allowing eight hits and striking out four with zero walks. The Lady Lancers also defeated Liberty, 19-0, on April 24 to improve to 10-1, 5-0 Seminole District.
- From Staff Reports