On April 18 Amherst steamrolled Liberty High, 17-5, and had a 9-run offensive blitz in the fifth inning. Sienna Fielder was 3-for-4 with a homerun and five RBIs; Madison Goughnour was 2-for-3 with a homer and RBI and Tyah Charlton, Layla Irby, Scarlett Funk and Brook Nester had added 2 RBIs each. Nester also had a homerun in the victory that improved the Lady Lancers to 8-1, 3-0 Seminole District.