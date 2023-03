The Lady Lancer varsity softball team opened its season March 15 with an 11-0 victory over Appomattox.

Amherst pitcher Dylan McNerney allowed three hits and had seven strikeouts. Sienna Fielder was 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs and Scarlett Funk added two RBIs.

The softball team also defeated Lebanon, 5-7, and Auburn, 4-2, at Lord Botetourt High School on May 18. The Lady Lancers also topped Nelson County, 12-2, on March 20.