Lady Lancers softball triumph over LCA, Glass

On May 20 the Lady Lancers hosted Liberty Christian Academy and like the boys team sent the Bulldogs back across the river with a loss.

Amherst won 2-0, scored a lone run in the first frame while adding another in the fifth inning.

Winning Amherst pitcher Dylan McNerney tossed a four-hitter aided by 10 strikeouts.

The Lady Lancers’ record stands at 6-1. The Amherst softball team rolled over E.C. Glass last week, 18-1, behind a 14-hit attack.

McNerney took the win in the circle while striking out five Lady Hilltoppers while allowing four hits.

Taryn Campbell came in to relieve McNerney as she shut out the Lynchburg girls, giving up no hits or runs.

“The team played really well tonight and it was a team effort all the way around. Each person was able to contribute in some way, which contributed to a big team win,” said Amherst coach Samantha Thacker. “We are a young, hard-working team! We have had a great start to the season. We have some big games coming up, so we are staying focused and continuing to get better each day and every game.”

Amherst stats vs GlassKayleigh Combs: 2-2, 2 RBIs, scored two runs