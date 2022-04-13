Lady Lancers top Nelson, shut out in Rustburg loss

The Lady Lancers varsity softball picked up a shutout victory against Nelson County on April 4 but a few days later were on the losing end of a shutout.

Later in the week Rustburg topped the Lady Lancers, 4-0, in a battle of reigning state champs.

The 2021 Class 3 state champion Red Devils started figuring out Amherst junior ace pitcher Dylan McNerney, who after recovering from a stomach bug earlier in the week, threw six stellar innings before letting the game get away in the final frame.

Although McNerney retired six batters in order through the first two frames, when she recorded three of her six total strikeouts, the Red Devils started going after McNerney earlier in the count. And in the seventh, with no runs yet on the board, they realized “now was the perfect time,” Eden Bigham said, to string hits together.

“I would say they had a sense of urgency, and they had seen her a few times and started to make adjustments,” Amherst coach Samantha Thacker said of RHS, which tallied five of its eight hits in the final frame for the four earned runs McNerney gave up. “… I think any time you see a pitcher through three times, you’re gonna make adjustments and put the ball in play more than the first couple at-bats. I would say that’s what Rustburg is good at.”

Amherst made contact, too, against Eden Bigham, and made her work through a few long at-bats, but the experienced ace mixed pitches expertly to induce swings and ultimately record strikeouts. Madison Goughnour’s hit, a one-out double, was the only one of the night for Amherst.

“The confidence was there, but also, we need confidence 1 through 9 [in the lineup], not just here and there,” Thacker said. “We’re working on being more consistent. We have a hit here or there, but it takes a little bit to string them all together.”

Amherst fell to 7-3 (3-1 in Seminole District play) with the loss, but all of those defeats have come at the hands of state title winners, with its first two coming against Class 2’s Appomattox.

