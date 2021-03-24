Lady Lancers varsity team tops LCA

Lady Lancer Danielle Wentz, left, gets under the ball as teammate Addie Brown arrives on the play against LCA on March 18.
Lady Lancer Addie Brown takes care of a return at the net against LCA.
Lady Lancers celebrate a point scored against LCA.
Lady Lancer Cyanna Cabell returns the ball to LCA.
Lady Lancer McKayla Padgett gets into position for a return against LCA.
Lady Lancer Kayleigh Combs sends a volley back to the LCA side.
Score keepers stay focused on the ball as a wide return heads their way.
Amherst Libero Faith Smith gets under the ball during a match against LCA.
Erin Coffey records a dig for Amherst as Libero Faith Smith backs up the play.
Danielle Wentz sets up an Amherst teammate.
Lee Luther Jr.
For the New Era-Progress
The Lady Lancers volleyball squad coming off a 3-0 loss to E. C. Glass earlier last week held their own on the Amherst court by defeating Liberty Christian Academy, 3-0, with scores of 25-6,12-25,17-25,26-24 and 15-8.
In the first set the Amherst squad rolled the Lady Bulldogs but LCA then won the next two sets, putting pressure on Amherst to respond.
Amherst coach Katie Brown’s girls stepped up to win a close 26-24 set and would have np trouble in the fifth and deciding set.
Kayleigh Combs: 11 Kills, 19 Digs, 2 Aces.
McKayla Padgett: 5 Kills,2 assists, 1 Dig.
Danielle Wentz: 31 Assists, 4 Digs, 3 Aces, 1 Kill.
Addie Brown: 16 Kills, 5 Blocks.
Cyanna Cabell: 5 Kills, 2 Blocks,1 Dig.
