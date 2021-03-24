Lady Lancers varsity team tops LCA

The Lady Lancers volleyball squad coming off a 3-0 loss to E. C. Glass earlier last week held their own on the Amherst court by defeating Liberty Christian Academy, 3-0, with scores of 25-6,12-25,17-25,26-24 and 15-8.

In the first set the Amherst squad rolled the Lady Bulldogs but LCA then won the next two sets, putting pressure on Amherst to respond.

Amherst coach Katie Brown’s girls stepped up to win a close 26-24 set and would have np trouble in the fifth and deciding set.

Stats for Amherst:

Kayleigh Combs: 11 Kills, 19 Digs, 2 Aces.

McKayla Padgett: 5 Kills,2 assists, 1 Dig.

Danielle Wentz: 31 Assists, 4 Digs, 3 Aces, 1 Kill.

Addie Brown: 16 Kills, 5 Blocks.

Cyanna Cabell: 5 Kills, 2 Blocks,1 Dig.