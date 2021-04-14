Lady Lancers volleyball season ends at Jefferson Forest

Going into the Lady Lancers volleyball match at Jefferson Forest there were slim hopes of making then playoffs.

Those hopes were wiped out as the Lady Cavaliers swept the Amherst squad 3-0 while Pulaski also won, which made sure the Amherst team would not advance.

“We played tough last night, we just weren’t consistent enough to come out with the win,” said Amherst coach Katie Brown.

Brown reflected on her rookie season.

“I would describe my first season at Amherst as a success. The girls responded in a positive way and they all improved tremendously,” said Brown. “Our team now understands the hard work and effort it takes in order to win tough matches. I’m excited to continue building on this success in the fall.”

Brown commented on her favorite memory this season

“My favorite memory of the season was winning against [Liberty Christian Academy],” said Brown. “I think it was a turning point for us and we gained some confidence, which allowed us to then go 5 sets with [E.C.] Glass as well as win a set against Rustburg.”

While this season was beyond normal because of the coronavirus, Brown is already thinking about next season.