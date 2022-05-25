Lancer athletes receive Seminole all-district honors

Amherst County High School’s Tyah Charlton picked up the Seminole District Player of the Year award after a stellar showing in her regular softball season and senior campaign.

Charlton, a shortstop, was consistently hot at the plate for the Lady Lancers, hitting .481 (26 of 54) and recording six home runs and 18 RBIs. She went hitless just twice, against Liberty Christian Academy and against Rustburg High School’s Eden Bigham, and scored 21 runs in helping Amherst to a 15-4 record.

Charlton was joined on the all-Seminole District first team by teammate and pitcher Dylan McNerney, third base player Sienna Fielder and outfielder Kaelyn Ramsey.

The all-Seminole District second team includes Lady Lancer players Taryn Campbell, first base; Maegan Lloyd, second base and outfielders McKayla Padgett and Kayleigh Combs. Lady Lancer catcher Madison Goughnor received an honorable mention.

In baseball, Lancer outfielder Blake Mays landed on the all-Seminole District first team. Lancers Dalton Wentz, Dakota Maberry, Jonah Cunnigham and Nick Dawson secured spots on the all-Seminole District second team. Lancer Christian Harris received an honorable mention.

In boys soccer, Lancer Aidan Gries made the all-Seminole District first team and George Clark made the all-Seminole District second team for Amherst. Lancer Lucas de los Reyes received an honorable mention.