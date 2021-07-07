Lancer baseball players receive Seminole District honors

The Lancer baseball team, along with having their coach John Apperson named Seminole District Coach of the Year and Christian “Chick” Martin taking player of the year and First team infield, recently had several more players receive postseason district honors.
Apperson commented on each of those players.
Nick Dawson, 1st Team Outfield: “Nick has an outstanding approach to the game and a competitive spirit that is second to none. He is only a sophomore and already possesses a number of leadership qualities that will only benefit himself and this program moving forward. His teammates respond well to him and he has come up with a number of big hits in crucial moments throughout the season. All this being said, he has had to overcome some adversity from the beginning as he has worked extremely hard to overcome a serious knee injury in the past year.” Stats: 7 hits, 9 RBI, 7 runs scored, 11 putouts with no errors.
Christian Harris, 1st Team Catcher: “Christian ‘Flip’ embodies what a teammate is supposed to look like. He has a great baseball IQ and demands a lot from his teammates, to which they all respond to very well, because he demands a lot out of himself as well. Christian is very athletic and was a huge presence behind the plate not only for our pitchers, but for our entire defense. He shows leadership in a number of ways, but his tenacity and grit are his strongest qualities, on top of his outstanding work ethic.” Stats:.325 batting average 6 RBI, 13 runs scored, 10 stolen bases.
Dalton Wentz, 1st Team Pitcher, 2nd Team Infield: “As only a freshman, Dalton has already made a name for himself as a top level player in not only the Seminole District, but the entire state. And that’s without having played a game against an opponent outside of the district. He was a dominant force on the mound in the regular season and shut down two of the best teams in the Seminole (Liberty Christian Academy once and Jefferson Forest twice). He ended up coming in to pitch in the regional game against JF, and once again answered the call, shutting them down for four innings. At the plate, he improved over the course of the season as he continued to work extremely hard to get a feel for varsity level pitching in a district that undoubtedly has some of the best arms in the entire state. He came up with one of the most memorable hits in recent Lancer Baseball history to help us defeat LCA and really catapulted us to accomplish what we did this season in earning a Seminole District championship.” Stats:.30 1/3 Innings pitched, 1-1 record with 1 save, 15 hits allowed, 3 earned runs, 40 strikeouts, .069 ERA.
Joseph Fielder, 2nd Team Outfield: “Joseph is one of the strongest defensive outfielders this district has ever seen. He has worked extremely hard over the last few years and this honor has been well-deserved. He has really developed as a leader this year and has made the guys around him better. Joseph, too, has excelled in the classroom and has embodied what a Lancer baseball player represents.” Stats: 6 RBI, 7 runs, 6 walks, 15 putouts with no errors
Jonah Cunningham, 2nd Team Pitcher and Infield: “Jonah brought a lot to the table this season on the mound and at 1st base. We were a little unsure as to what role (other than pitcher) he was going to fill this year, but quickly realized his ability at the plate was going to earn him another spot on the field when not pitching. He ended up batting 2-hole in the lineup because of his ability to handle the bat in a variety of ways. On the mound he was solid and gave us peace of mind that we were going to be in a position to win every one of his starts.” Stats:.375 batting average, 12 hits, 11 RBI, 23 innings pitched, 4-1 record, 31 strikeouts, 3.65 ERA.
Dakota Maberry, 2nd Team Infield and Utility, Honorable Mention Pitcher: “Dakota turned out to be our swiss army knife this season as he bounced around the infield at 1st and 3rd and was able to provide us with two extremely important starts on the mound that helped us capture a district championship. He ended up being our 3-hole hitter and one of the toughest outs in the lineup. Dakota has a great awareness for the game and his teammates are able to feed off of that. He really set himself up to be a senior leader next year for our younger guys to look to for guidance at the varsity level.” Stats:.314 batting average, 11 hits, 9 RBI, 10 walks.
Brandon Franklin, Honorable Mention Infield: “Brandon is a guy that has always worked hard and done an outstanding job of supporting his teammates even when he has gone through his own ups and downs. A team always needs a player that keeps everyone loose and doesn’t lose sight that this is a kid’s game and should always bring joy and excitement. He has shown a strong work ethic that will serve him well as he continues his playing career at Bluefield College.” Stats: 6 RBI, 8 runs, 6 walks, 5 stolen bases.