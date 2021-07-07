Lancer baseball players receive Seminole District honors

Dalton Wentz, 1st Team Pitcher, 2nd Team Infield: “As only a freshman, Dalton has already made a name for himself as a top level player in not only the Seminole District, but the entire state. And that’s without having played a game against an opponent outside of the district. He was a dominant force on the mound in the regular season and shut down two of the best teams in the Seminole (Liberty Christian Academy once and Jefferson Forest twice). He ended up coming in to pitch in the regional game against JF, and once again answered the call, shutting them down for four innings. At the plate, he improved over the course of the season as he continued to work extremely hard to get a feel for varsity level pitching in a district that undoubtedly has some of the best arms in the entire state. He came up with one of the most memorable hits in recent Lancer Baseball history to help us defeat LCA and really catapulted us to accomplish what we did this season in earning a Seminole District championship.” Stats:.30 1/3 Innings pitched, 1-1 record with 1 save, 15 hits allowed, 3 earned runs, 40 strikeouts, .069 ERA.