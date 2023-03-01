For more than an hour Feb. 23 during “Jim Procopio Recognition Night,” memories filled the old Amherst County High School gym with the same thrill of a home run off the bat or a pivotal play in the field.

The Procopio era that defined Lancer baseball was back in full force for a night of fellowship and family.

The legendary former Amherst baseball coach who led the Lancers to three state championships and numerous district titles in baseball and football was the focus of stories, heartfelt speeches and laughter that shined a spotlight on his memorable career.

Procopio coached the baseball team from 1968 to 1985 and over the years was an extremely positive influence on the student-athletes, some of whom went on to play and coach in the scholastic, collegiate, professional and international levels, according to John Apperson, the Lancer team’s current coach.

Many of those former players in attendance stood to applaud as Procopio entered the gym jubilantly.

Frank H. Fulton, Jr., who coached along Procopio in Amherst, served as master of ceremonies.

“I talked to a lot of people before we did this,” Fulton said. “I said I cannot do this unless I start crying. It’s going to happen. They said, ‘Coach, you just go ahead and do it because we’re going to cry anyway.’”

Fulton said former players and coaches who have a deep love for the game and played at various levels have been directly influenced by Procopio.

“They’re all right here because of Coach Procopio,” said Fulton, who was inspired to develop a book in honor of his friend and mentor.

Procopio referred to himself as “The Italian Stallion,” a popular phrase from the iconic Academy Award-winning movie ‘Rocky,’ and was the Lancers baseball team’s Italian general who was all the team needed and challenged them in various ways, Fulton said.

Fulton said he never saw baseball practice run like Procopio ran it, which was like football practice.

Buddy Bailey, an Amherst County High School graduate who played under Procopio and currently is manager of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, said his beloved high school coach had nicknames for the players and was one of the three pillars of influence on his baseball career of more than 40 years.

“There’s a lot of us that owe so much to you, it’s incredible,” Bailey said to Procopio. “I think of my success and what I’ve been able to do...I owe so much to you.”

Bailey, who said Procopio was funny and disciplined as a coach and his personality and energy level was amazing. He added he can’t say enough words about how important Procopio has been.

“I think you put Central Virginia baseball on the map. You put us on a level that all these other coaches are fighting now to achieve,” Bailey said.

DeWayne Kitts, who pitched for the Lancers during a championship season under Procopio in the 1970s, also spoke fondly of his former coach’s influence and winning ways.

“You pushed me to be the best,” Kitts said, sharing a warm embrace with Procopio.

Fulton encouraged current Lancer baseball players to take note of Procopio’s legacy that reverberates after decades.

“It doesn’t matter where we are in the world, we can pick up the phone and call. We call him and he tells us stories and he gives us information and he’s our daddy... We’re brothers and it’s just a wonderful thing,” Fulton said, telling current players: “This is one of the greatest things you will ever do is place baseball in this place right here and with this family that circles you.”

Procopio spoke of the events that led him to Amherst more than 50 years ago and how he and his family had more than 20 addresses in the span of seven years as part of his baseball career. From big cities to rural Amherst, Procopio’s baseball journey that included a long storied tenure as a Lancer leader “was meant to be,” he said.

“There was no place around that had a better feeder system and more kids,” Procopio said.

Procopio fondly recalled the strong community bond for the Lancer program and the filled the bleachers were fans and spectators. He added “once a Lancer always a Lancer.”

Bill Dawson, the Lancers’ current assistant coach, said his sophomore season playing ball at the high school in 1985 was Procopio’s final season. Dawson said he learned more in that season under Procopio than any in his lifetime.

“If you paid attention and listened to the man, you learned everything you need to know about this game,” Dawson said. “And he’s meant so much to baseball in this area, this community and Central Virginia.”