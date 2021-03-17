Lancer golf team swings to a second place finish in quad match

The Lancer golf team finished in second place with a team score of 180 at Winton Farm last week in a quad match that included Jefferson Forest, Brookville and Heritage.
JF won the regular season match with a score of 157, Brookville was third place, 189, and Heritage was in the fourth spot with a 239 score.
Brice Reichard took the top spot for the Amherst golfers with his 40 score finish on the nine hole par 35 course.
Behind Reichard, Anthony Souza had 45, Christian Harris scored 46 and Fulton Fitzgerald had 49.
On March 3 Amherst took first place at the London Downs golf course with a score of 179 followed by Rustburg, 189; Liberty, 218 and Heritage, 253.
Reichard was again the top Amherst scorer with a 39 score finish.
Lancer coach Robert Martin breaks down his seven-member team with comments on each player.
Brice Reichard: “One of the two returning starters from last season. He has been the lowest scorer for our two matches this season and will be one of the top golfers for our team and in the district.”
Anthony Souza: “The second returning starter from last season and has shown great improvement since last year. He tied for the lowest score in the first match and is one of our team leaders.”
Fulton Fitzgerald: “Fulton is a new player on the team and has helped us in both matches so far this year. He has a very steady game and is getting more comfortable with each match we play.”
Lane Terry: “Lane is a senior who has returned to the golf team this season. He has great length off the tee and can use that as an advantage on any course that we play this season.”
Christian Harris: “Christian is another new player for the season who has made an impact so far in our condensed season. He shot a 46 in our second match, and I have high expectations for him as we make return visits to some of our away courses.”
Nico Thomas: “Nico is a senior who is playing in his first season on the golf team. He is one of the hardest workers on the team and is getting better with each and every practice.”
Emily Maddox: “Another first year player on the golf team. Emily is improving with each practice and will be a contributing part of the golf team later this season and into the fall.”