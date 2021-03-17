Lancer golf team swings to a second place finish in quad match

Fulton Fitzgerald: “Fulton is a new player on the team and has helped us in both matches so far this year. He has a very steady game and is getting more comfortable with each match we play.”

Lane Terry: “Lane is a senior who has returned to the golf team this season. He has great length off the tee and can use that as an advantage on any course that we play this season.”

Christian Harris: “Christian is another new player for the season who has made an impact so far in our condensed season. He shot a 46 in our second match, and I have high expectations for him as we make return visits to some of our away courses.”

Nico Thomas: “Nico is a senior who is playing in his first season on the golf team. He is one of the hardest workers on the team and is getting better with each and every practice.”

Emily Maddox: “Another first year player on the golf team. Emily is improving with each practice and will be a contributing part of the golf team later this season and into the fall.”

