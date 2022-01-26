Lancer JV blows out Louisa, improves to 5-4

The Lancer junior varsity basketball team rolled past Louisa County, 65-27, on Jan. 22 at home.

The win ups the JV team's record to a 5-4 showing to date.

Amherst took over the game from the start with a 18-4 lead and never looked back.

For Amherst coach Brian Carter it was a great outing as nine different players scored as Jeremiah Davis paced the team with 16 points; Omar McPherson had 11 points and Jeffrey West added nine.

Coach Carter breaks down his team with comments on each player.

Ashton Bryant: "One of our two 9th-graders. Has worked extremely hard in developing his all-around game. Has shown ability to knock down the 3-point shot."

Jaizeon Hurt: "Second-year starter, super athletic kid that can play multiple positions. Has a bright future. Our second leading scorer and leads the team in two other categories. Has been a tremendous leader for us this year."

Jaion Morris: "Our other 9th-grader. Has a lot of upside and is working on his consistency at what’s expected playing at the high school level."

Omar McPherson: "Has been a pleasant surprise. Averaging close to 7 points and 7 rebounds per game. Very energetic and passionate about playing basketball.

Wayne Ford: "Second-year player. Has had to handle more ball handling responsibilities with our point guard moving up to the varsity. Averages close to 7 points and 2 steals a game."

Dustin Gilbert: "Dustin is showing improvement adjusting to high school basketball. Has shown ability to knock down the 3-pointer and also attack the basket strong."

Me’Shaud Vaughan: "Second-year player. Has battled through injuries this season and has been a leader for us. Adds valuable minutes off the bench for us with his experience."

Jeffrey West: "Tremendous work ethic. Plays outstanding defense and has developed into a threat shooting the basketball."

Austin Brooks: "Second-year player. Hardest working kid on the team. Never missed an offseason workout. Has adjusted to having to play point guard for us and leads team in 3-point shooting. Will definitely be successful in his future endeavors."

Jeremiah Davis: "Second-year player. 6’2-6’3” strong kid that leads our team in scoring and rebounding. Can score in a variety of ways."

Zechariah Davis: "Zech has developed in a reliable backup for Jeremiah. Another 6’3” kid that is working hard at developing his skills at the high school level."

JV Team stat leaders

Scorer: Jeremiah Davis 10 points per game

Rebounders: Davis and Omar McPherson, both 7 rebounds per game.

Steals: Jaizeon Hurt, 2.4 steals per game. Austin Brooks and Davis both over 2 steals per game.

Assists: Hurt with 2.1 per game.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.