Lancer JV team battles in three-run loss against Brookville

The Lancer junior varsity baseball team lost a 14-11 slugfest against Brookville at home on May 6.
Coach Brian Carter stated he was looking for some consistency in his team’s play since bad weather had prevented his squad playing for over a week.
“Our sophomores lost their season last year to COVID and having eight eighth and ninth graders on this year’s roster, it’s the first time for the majority of them playing high school level baseball,” said Carter. “They have worked really hard every day and are understanding what’s expected of them. Knowing our youth, each day is a learning experience and hopefully we develop each person individually through the season and they all become better and ready to help the varsity program in the years to come.”
Carter was happy with the way his troops kept battling back after falling behind several times during the game.
“I was really pleased with our resilience and the way we battled through the whole game,” said Carter. “Even in the last inning, we trailed by six, scored three runs and had an opportunity to tie the game up then. So, even though we came up short, our guys battled and stayed focused through the entire contest. We scored 11 runs but left 12 runners on base, so hitting with runners in scoring position needs to improve.”
Early in the game Amherst first baseman Josh Lloyd and catcher Blake Mays were hustling after a driving foul ball in front of the Brookville bench as Lloyd leaped over and collided with Mays. The ball fell to the ground but both players got up and stayed in the game.
“The foul ball pop up in front of their dugout was a tough play. I applaud Blake and Josh for giving their maximum effort in the attempt to make the play,” said Carter. “They are both sophomores and do a great job being leaders for our squad. We had actually spent 15 minutes or so on May 5 with popups to the catcher. Unfortunately, we didn’t make this play but we tried hard and that’s all I can ask from them. We will learn from it and hopefully next time we can make the catch.”
The JV Lancers, like all other area teams, will play a shortened season.
“My outlook for our guys is to teach good work ethic, being good role models on and off the field, being good teammates,” said Carter. “I hope to be someone they can look up to, once again on and off the field. I hope to help them recognize they are the future of the program and hopefully helping them achieve their goals and being successful in their baseball careers.”
Ethan Ellis was the starting Lancer pitcher while Brandon Burks and Doug Mays got in relief action on the mound.
Caleb Knight scored three runs for Amherst while teammate Lloyd plated a pair and Mays, Daemian Robinson, Lathan Bryan, Brayden Cooke and Brady Cunningham crossed then plate once each.