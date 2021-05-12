Lancer JV team battles in three-run loss against Brookville

The Lancer junior varsity baseball team lost a 14-11 slugfest against Brookville at home on May 6.

Coach Brian Carter stated he was looking for some consistency in his team’s play since bad weather had prevented his squad playing for over a week.

“Our sophomores lost their season last year to COVID and having eight eighth and ninth graders on this year’s roster, it’s the first time for the majority of them playing high school level baseball,” said Carter. “They have worked really hard every day and are understanding what’s expected of them. Knowing our youth, each day is a learning experience and hopefully we develop each person individually through the season and they all become better and ready to help the varsity program in the years to come.”

Carter was happy with the way his troops kept battling back after falling behind several times during the game.

“I was really pleased with our resilience and the way we battled through the whole game,” said Carter. “Even in the last inning, we trailed by six, scored three runs and had an opportunity to tie the game up then. So, even though we came up short, our guys battled and stayed focused through the entire contest. We scored 11 runs but left 12 runners on base, so hitting with runners in scoring position needs to improve.”