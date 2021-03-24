Lancer JV team starts season 3-0, allows zero points in first half of six-game season

On March 8 at Heritage the Lancers only scored one touchdown but the defense brought its A-game, shutting out the Pioneers.

“Our defense was remarkable, as they have been for both games so far this season,” said Christmas at the time. “They have a mean and tenacious personality as a unit. The passion and excitement they play with is something every coach loves to see.”

At Heritage the only score of the game came from Luke Short.

“Luke was the work horse for our offense [at Heritage]. We found a couple plays to him that kept producing and just kept feeding him,” said Christmas.

Christmas added he is impressed with his team’s passion and effort on defense.

“They are not satisfied with stopping them on 4th and 1, they want it to be 4th and 20,” said Christmas. “Our offensive and defensive lines have also really come together this past week and been making some big plays happen.”

After his team’s close win in Lynchburg against Heritage, Christmas knows there are things his team needed to work on.