Lancer JV team starts season 3-0, allows zero points in first half of six-game season

The Lancer junior varsity football team is playing some serious ball by jumping out to a 3-0 record, racking up 96 points while the defense has yet to to allow a score.
The latest home victory came March 15 with a 4-0 whipping handed out to Brookville.
Scoring for Amherst, with some of these players adding more than one touchdown, was Me’shaud Vaughan, Luke Short, Markus Dooley, Tre Wright, Blake Wicker and Jamerius Stewaran.
Wright caught a TD pass early in the first quarter and a few minutes later while Brookville had the ball chased down the punter in the end zone for a two-point safety.
“These young men are incredible and genuinely just get out there and have fun playing a sport they love. They play with emotion on every snap and are exciting to watch,” said Amherst coach Kevin Christmas. “As coaches we put them through drills, but the kids are the ones who do the work and make things happen.”
The Amherst defense doesn’t just grab and fall to the ground. They swarm on the opponents with gang tackling.
“The defense is just a mean bunch of guys [on the field]. They get after it every snap and just don’t seem to ever be satisfied,” said Christmas.
“Offensively, we have gone to bare bones. We are going to run 7-8 plays over and over and execute them well,” said Christmas. “The offensive production is truly a testament to our offensive line. They made it easy on the running backs and on me as a play caller.”
On March 8 at Heritage the Lancers only scored one touchdown but the defense brought its A-game, shutting out the Pioneers.
“Our defense was remarkable, as they have been for both games so far this season,” said Christmas at the time. “They have a mean and tenacious personality as a unit. The passion and excitement they play with is something every coach loves to see.”
At Heritage the only score of the game came from Luke Short.
“Luke was the work horse for our offense [at Heritage]. We found a couple plays to him that kept producing and just kept feeding him,” said Christmas.
Christmas added he is impressed with his team’s passion and effort on defense.
“They are not satisfied with stopping them on 4th and 1, they want it to be 4th and 20,” said Christmas. “Our offensive and defensive lines have also really come together this past week and been making some big plays happen.”
After his team’s close win in Lynchburg against Heritage, Christmas knows there are things his team needed to work on.
“Offensive production was slowed vs. Heritage by silly mistakes: lining up on the wrong side, running the wrong assignment, fumbles, missed blocks, etc. We had moments of showing what we are capable of but then would make mental errors that backed us up,” said Christmas. “We have a great group of young men that are just excited to get out there and work every day. I have tremendous respect for them for everything they have persevered through this past year. They all have each others backs, and truly behave as a tight-knit family would.”
This year the junior varsity is playing its games on Monday.
“Actually much better than before for a couple reasons: it makes Mondays a little less dreadful knowing there is a game coming up. It allows us to have more time with the varsity on Thursdays rather than having to rush off the field before B team and JV games start,” said Christmas.
Christmas’s goal for his troops is an undefeated season.