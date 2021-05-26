Lancer soccer team tops Heritage

On May 13 the Lancer varsity boys soccer team clipped Heritage, 3-2, which at the time gave new Amherst coach Grant Collier a 2-1 record.

“We had a slow start to the game that cost us a 1-goal deficit early on, but battled back with two good first half goals,” said Collier. “Scoring a goal in the second half gave us the cushion we needed to win. We were happy to get on a win streak and to continue having success scoring goals. We still think the four goals we’ve conceded this season were a bit weak, and will continue to tighten up our solid defense.”

Scoring goals for Amherst against the Pioneers were Caydeen Burch with an assist from Adian Gries, George Clarke and Lucas dee los Reyes.

“The season has gone well and the boys are working super hard,” said Collier. “Every team is facing big challenges this season and I’ve been so impressed with the hard work and focus the boys bring to every practice and game.”

Against Heritage Lancer goalie Daniel Dechant recorded a pair of saves.

“We hope to be a team that is competitive with a chance to win in every game. We have a relatively inexperienced team this season; but the team is filled with players desperate to compete and win,” said Collier. “We look to play tough defense and create gritty chances on offense. Sticking to our fundamentals and continuing to develop the more nuanced parts of our game will make us a very tough team to beat.”