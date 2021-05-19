Lancer tennis finishes season at .500

The Amherst boys tennis squad split a pair of games last week against the two Lynchburg schools.

On May 12 the Lancers defeated Heritage, 5-4, with Lane Terry, Manford Campbell and Ryan Marsh picking up Amherst wins in singles competition.

“[Nov. 12] we had a huge victory against Heritage. The match was tied 4-4 with one match left, so that was our deciding match,” said Amherst coach Robert Martin. “After a rocky start Lane Terry came through, winning six of the last seven games in his singles match to seal the victory for us, 5-4. Also, Manford Campbell had a big victory for us at singles and Colson Davis/Nico Thomas won a big match for us at doubles that day.”

On the day before E.C. Glass swept the Amherst boys, 9-0. Martin described Glass as “a district powerhouse.”

“We performed well on the match, but Glass’s consistency and depth made it difficult for our guys to perform at their best,” said Martin.

Amherst finished with a season record of 3-3.