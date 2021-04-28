Lancer tennis prepares for 10-match condensed season

The Amherst boys tennis team was scheduled to open its season against Rustburg last week but the Red Devils will not have a boys squad this season.
For Amherst coach Robert Martin his team used the time for practice in preparing for 10 matches in 17 days.
His roster carries five seniors. Martin said his team is improving with each practice.
“These seniors are going to be in my starting six, and they have a ton of match experience to build upon,” Martin said. “Playing in matches is the most important factor for success for tennis in the Seminole District. Usually the more experience a team has, the better record they will have. We should be competitive in a lot of our matches this season and hopefully we can close a few out.”
Martin added the season is condensed so it will be interesting to see how everything goes.
“We also have five first and second-year players that are getting better with every practice ready to take my seniors’ spot next season so there is a lot of optimism going forward.”
Martin breaks down this year’s team with his comments on each player.
Riley Cox:”Riley is a senior who has really worked hard on his game the last year or two. He has a great variety in his game that makes it difficult for his opponents, and I look forward to see how he will play his senior year.”
Colson Davis: “Colson has played all four years for me and has developed a consistent and powerful game. Colson is a great leader for the team and his experience will help him be competitive in matches this year.”
Lane Terry: “Lane is another senior who has a steady game. He is developing more power and consistency in his groundstrokes this year and will be an important part of the team this year.”
Nico Thomas: “Nico is a senior who is a great athlete on the court. His quickness helps him extend rallies, and he has a great forehand that will help him put away points early.”
Manford Campbell: “Final senior on the team. Manford has played all four years and has great groundstrokes. His forehand and backhand are some of the best shots on the team, and his experience will help him win some matches this year.”
Ryan Marsh: “Ryan is a junior who is going to be in the line up this year. He has a great forehand, and hopefully the more matches he plays, the better he will be towards the end of the season.”
Jacob Tasker: Jacob is a first-year player. He has great consistency in his groundstrokes and is a very steady player. As the season progresses he will be more ‘match tough’ and will look for opportunities to be aggressive.”
Larkin Mays: “Larkin is a second year player. As with all first year players, he lost a lot last season with COVID, but is improving each and every day, especially his serve and forehand. He is going to be a big part of the team in the future.”
Logan Mays: “Logan is a first-year player. He is learning each day and is improving rapidly. With more experience he will be ready to go later this season and into next season.”