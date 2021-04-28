Lancer tennis prepares for 10-match condensed season

The Amherst boys tennis team was scheduled to open its season against Rustburg last week but the Red Devils will not have a boys squad this season.

For Amherst coach Robert Martin his team used the time for practice in preparing for 10 matches in 17 days.

His roster carries five seniors. Martin said his team is improving with each practice.

“These seniors are going to be in my starting six, and they have a ton of match experience to build upon,” Martin said. “Playing in matches is the most important factor for success for tennis in the Seminole District. Usually the more experience a team has, the better record they will have. We should be competitive in a lot of our matches this season and hopefully we can close a few out.”

Martin added the season is condensed so it will be interesting to see how everything goes.

“We also have five first and second-year players that are getting better with every practice ready to take my seniors’ spot next season so there is a lot of optimism going forward.”

Martin breaks down this year’s team with his comments on each player.