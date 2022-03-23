Lancer tennis team opens season with win

The Amherst boys tennis team took to the court on March 14 for its season opener and the Lancers came back with a 5-4 win on the Brookville court.

No. 1-seeded singles player for Amherst, Jacob Tasker, defeated Levi William 9-7 while teammate Jack Pitts, the No. 2-seeded single player, won his match 8-6 against Simon Emory.

Seth Johnson also won his singles match against Mason Graves by a score of 8-0.

Head coach Robert Martin has only one returning player, Tasker, as he breaks down his top six players with comments on each.

Jacob Tasker: “Only returning player from last season’s team. He has improved tremendously over the offseason and has a very aggressive game that works for him. His strengths are his serve, forehand, and willingness to come into net to finish points.”

Jack Pitts: “Jack is a junior and this is his first year playing tennis. Jack has learned very quickly and has a very consistent game that he uses to wear down his opponents.”

Sawyer Berry: “Sawyer is another junior on the team. He has a consistent forehand and with every match has been getting more comfortable with every match he has played this season.”

AJ Bryant: “A first-year sophomore for the team. He has a very steady game and has been getting better with each practice and match.”

Seth Johnson: “Seth is a freshman on the team this season. He is another new player to the game and is quickly showing improvement in all aspects of the game.”

Ashton Bryant: “Ashton is another freshman on the team this season. Ashton is a very consistent player who is working to add more power and spin to his game.”