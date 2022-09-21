Lancer varsity football cruises in win at Liberty

Amherst’s offense continued to fire on all cylinders in its Seminole District opener on Sept. 16, a 49-8 thrashing of host Liberty.

The Lancers methodically wore down Liberty and pulled away for a 41-point triumph at Minutemen Stadium in Bedford.

Amherst (3-0, 1-0 Seminole) has put up an average of 50.7 points in its victories over George Washington, Blacksburg and Liberty.

Those are the most points scored in the Lancers’ opening three games of a season since the 2007 campaign, when the state-championship winning team averaged 53.7 points in wins over Brookville, Charlottesville and GW.