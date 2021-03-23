Lancers' 27-point run secures home victory against JF

Jefferson Forest scored a pair of first-quarter touchdowns in a span of 81 seconds to take an early lead at Lancer Stadium Friday night but Amherst didn’t cower. The Lancers scored 27 unanswered points, tying the score before halftime and pulling ahead in the third on their way to a 27-14 victory.

Four players scored for the Lancers, who rolled up 347 yards of total offense, including 327 yards on the ground. Truck Roberson and Will Gregory found the end zone first for ACHS (2-2), pulling within 14-7 and then even at 14-all on Gregory’s 24-yard run with 7:24 left in the half.

Quarterback CJ Rose put six more points on the board on a 2-yard run with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter. Xzavier Ellis capped the scoring on a 9-yard TD run in the fourth.

Roberson tallied 87 yards on three carries, including his 35-yard TD run. Donte Martin led all rushers with 106 yards on 11 totes.

- From Staff Reports