The Amherst Lancers varsity baseball team’s offense exploded in a 22-0 victory over the Liberty Minutemen on March 29 at Bank of the James Stadium in Lynchburg.

Lancers Jeremiah Davis, Bryson Campbell and Ethan Ellis all combined to allow just two hits and fan 10 Minutemen in the blowout.

Senior outfielder Blake Mays went 4 for 4 for Amherst, while catcher Christian Harris drove in four runs, scored three times and went 2 for 2. Christian Knight added two singles and a double for the Lancers, who pounded out 13 hits and benefited from 12 walks.

For Amherst, Dalton Wentz had 4 RBIs and scored three runs and Hunter Welch added 2 RBIs.

The win improved Amherst to 5-0, 1-0 in the Seminole District, as of March 29.