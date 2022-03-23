 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lancers edge Brookville, lose to Raiders

The Lancer baseball team took on Brookville for its season opener on the Bees’ field on March 15.

On the mound for Amherst was Dalton Wentz, who would get the victory while hurling the entire game yielding a mere two hits and a pair of walks.

Wentz gave up Brookville’s only run in the first inning while his teammates would post him a pair in the top of the sixth frame.

“I was proud of our team for finding a way to pull that one out,” said Lancer coach John Apperson. “Dalton Wentz was obviously himself on the mound and really kept us in the game and gave us a chance to win. Although we struggled at the plate, you have to give their guy credit for an outstanding pitching performance. He had us off balance all day.

Hunter Catlett is a kid that has grinded and worked extremely hard to earn his spot and his leadoff double in the 6th was as clutch as it gets. Not only did he break up the perfect game Brookville’s pitcher had going, but it was also a double.”

Apperson added he thought it was an advantage to win the first game since it was a road contest in the Seminole District.

The Lancers ended the week with an 11-3 loss to Appomattox with a 7-run seventh inning by the Raiders seaside the games outcome.

Wentz swung a hot bat with a 3-for-4 day at the plate.

