Lancers JV avenges earlier tough loss to JF Cavaliers

The Amherst junior varsity baseball team improved its record to 9-3 last week with a back-to-back split against Jefferson Forest.

On April 29 in a makeup game the JV Lancers hosted Jefferson Forest and got a 11-3 revenge win making up for a loss the night before on the Cavaliers field.

This game looked like a different team for Amherst head coach Brian Carter.

“Defensively we made some mistakes and each mistake snowballed into a bigger inning for JF. Dropped pop up, not running bunt coverage properly, losing fly balls in the sun, making bad decisions, etc. Just a culmination of things,” said Carter of the loss to JF. “We have to be able to make plays. Opponents have scored more unearned runs against us this year than earned. They outplayed us and deserved to win.”

Daemian Robinson collected a pair of hits in the loss, going two for four and scoring a run.

Jeremiah Davis and Brayden Cooke also plated Amherst runs. Ethan Ellis was tagged with the loss on the mound.

“Obviously we didn’t play up to our abilities. I knew JF had a top notch pitcher that threw in mid to upper 80’s,” said Carter. “We definitely struggled with that velocity. We cannot simulate that in practice, neither can I. Definitely the best pitcher we have seen this year as seen with our 15 strikeouts.”

The Lancers varsity baseball team evened its record to 7-7 last week with a 6-4 victory over Jefferson Forest.

The defending state champion Lady Lancers softball team are rolling with a 10-3 record. Last week the Amherst girls rolled over E.C. Glass, 15-2, and battled Jefferson Forest for a 4-0 win.