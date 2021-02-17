Lancers' season comes to an end in loss to Bruins

The Lancers couldn’t string together stops and couldn’t knock down easy shots in the paint or jumpers outside, falling 50-30 in the Region 4D semifinal matchup against underdog Blacksburg to end their pandemic-altered season.

“It’s really tough, and it stings,” Amherst coach Segar Jordan said of not being able to advance further in the postseason, “but it is what it is.”

Early on in the contest, Jordan’s Lancers were engaged, and looked to be pretty evenly matched with No. 4 seed Blacksburg. After one quarter, the teams were knotted up at 7-all. The second quarter, too, produced similar scoring on the two sides, with Blacksburg leading by just four at the break. The Lancers (7-4), despite committing seven turnovers in the second frame and getting half as many shots as Blacksburg, still had plenty of time to complete a comeback.

But the Bruins, after shooting 28% in the first half, came out of the locker room with an extra burst of energy and outscored Amherst 20-11 in the third quarter for a 38-25 lead.