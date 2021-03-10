Lancers shut out in home return against Heritage

Heritage High School’s Rajan Booker rushed for 138 yards on 14 carries to lead the Pioneers’ solid ground attack, and the defense finally figured out Amherst’s tricky Wing-T to earn the 27-0 shutout at Lancer Stadium on Friday.
Booker scored Heritage’s final touchdown late in the fourth quarter when he barreled into the end zone on a 2-yard run. Quarterback Kameron Burns scored twice on short runs, rushed for 65 yards and passed for 55. The Pioneers finished with 305 yards of total offense, 250 of which were earned on the ground.
It wasn’t all pretty for the Pioneers, who struggled at times on offense and defense, but the outing was good enough considering all teams are trying to put the pieces together early in this uncertain and pandemic-altered season.
Amherst (1-1) gave Heritage all kinds of fits with its Wing-T offense in the first half, but the Lancers committed two turnovers in the opening 24 minutes and paid the price.
The Lancers used lengthy drives to chew up the clock, with the goal of wearing down the Heritage defense. But the fumbles helped the Pioneers take a 14-0 lead by halftime.
“I thought we put together some good drives but we just didn’t finish them,” Amherst coach Bob Christmas said. “And I thought that was critical early in the game. We drive all the way down and then don’t finish the drive. That was big. And the second time, too. I would’ve liked for us to finish those drives and the game to be tied at half. But our kids are still trying to figure it out a little bit. ... When we run it right, they do very well.”
Amherst QB CJ Rose led the attack with 54 rushing yards and 22 passing yards, while Donte Martin added 48 rushing yards. Amherst finished with 161 rushing yards and 183 yards of total offense.
“This is a tough pill for us to swallow, man,” Rose said. “Obviously, we came up short. Execution is what I think we lacked tonight. ... Heritage did an amazing job keeping us contained. It was a tough game, but we’re going to get better, and we’re going to continue to fight.”
Rose loves the offense Amherst is running right now. And for long stretches, the Lancers proved they can be dominant in that structure. The key, as Christmas said, is fine-tuning the offense moving forward.
“It’s definitely hard-hitting,” Rose said of the Wing-T. “We’ve got our big guys up front, man, and it’s just like music like to me.”
JJ Morris scored Heritage’s first touchdown early in the first quarter. The Pioneers needed just five plays to go 65 yards and score less than two minutes into the game on Morris’ 2-yard punch. Burns added a 3-yard TD run late in the second quarter and another, a 2-yard score, less than 30 seconds into the fourth quarter.