Lancers shut out in home return against Heritage

Heritage High School’s Rajan Booker rushed for 138 yards on 14 carries to lead the Pioneers’ solid ground attack, and the defense finally figured out Amherst’s tricky Wing-T to earn the 27-0 shutout at Lancer Stadium on Friday.

Booker scored Heritage’s final touchdown late in the fourth quarter when he barreled into the end zone on a 2-yard run. Quarterback Kameron Burns scored twice on short runs, rushed for 65 yards and passed for 55. The Pioneers finished with 305 yards of total offense, 250 of which were earned on the ground.

It wasn’t all pretty for the Pioneers, who struggled at times on offense and defense, but the outing was good enough considering all teams are trying to put the pieces together early in this uncertain and pandemic-altered season.

Amherst (1-1) gave Heritage all kinds of fits with its Wing-T offense in the first half, but the Lancers committed two turnovers in the opening 24 minutes and paid the price.

The Lancers used lengthy drives to chew up the clock, with the goal of wearing down the Heritage defense. But the fumbles helped the Pioneers take a 14-0 lead by halftime.