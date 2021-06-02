Lancers shut out Liberty to improve to 7-1

“We’re continuing to take it a game at a time. The boys played well. Dakota Maberry gave us an outstanding effort on the mound as he pitched a complete game, 2-hit shutout while also driving in a run at the plate,” said Lancer coach John Apperson.

Christian Martin added a triple and double with 2 RBI’s, Nick Dawson was 1 for 3 with a double and 2 RBI’s, and Christian Harris was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Brandon Franklin and Hunter Catlett also accounted for 3 hits and Dalton Wentz added a single and RBI.

“On a day that we came out a little flat, I was proud of the guys for making some adjustments throughout the game,” said Apperson. “I was very pleased with Dakota and told him we all appreciated him stepping up to pitch on a day we really needed a fresh arm to set us up for the next couple of weeks. We’ll be back at it tomorrow against Rustburg at home as we look to avenge our only loss of the season.”