Lancers softball team makes history in winning first state title

MECHANICSVILLE — In a battle of sophomore pitching virtuosos, Dylan McNerney did not blink.
McNerney struck out 10 batters, buoyed by a defense that kept Amherst in the game into extra innings, where they took advantage of three Hanover errors to score twice and claim Virginia High School League’s Class 4 state championship on Saturday night, 2-0 in eight innings.
“Her determination and the grit she brings on the mound, she’s really learned how to compose herself, even in tough situations,” Lancers head coach Samantha Thacker said. “She’s settled in and knows her role.”
It was a case of deja vu, where Amherst (15-2), as they did in last Wednesday’s state semifinal win at Tuscarora, played themselves into extra innings, then scored two in the eighth and held off the home team.
Opportunities were few, as Hawks pitcher Julia Cuozzo fanned 17 batters in the contest. But it was also a Cuozzo error which opened the door for the Lancers.
Taryn Campbell grounded to Cuozzo, whose throw to first was wide. Sienna Fielder then launched a fly ball down the left field line, which was dropped by Alexis Currie.
After a fielder’s choice by Maegan Lloyd, Kayleigh Combs hit a ground ball to shortstop, where, again, the throw was wide, allowing pinch runner Cheyenne Wall to score for the 1-0 lead. Lloyd would score on a wild pitch before a ground out by KK Ramsey ended the frame.
Then it was time for McNerney, and her defense, to clinch it. She struck out the opening batter, but, two batters later, hit Lily Parrish with a pitch to bringing the winning run to the plate for Hanover.
But on the first pitch, McNerney induced a pop-up to Fielder at third, who caught it in foul territory and set off the celebration by the Lancers and their fans who packed the visiting stands and who had patiently waited through a 52-minute rain delay in the third inning. The game took just over 3 and 1/2 hours to play.
The Lancers committed just one error, making key defensive stops. A Hanover attempt in the third inning to bring a runner from first to third on a bunt was stopped when Campbell threw a dart to Fielder for the tag and the third out. Hanover loaded the bases in the fourth, but McNerney got another pop out, this time to shortstop Tyah Charlton, to end the best threat for the Hawks.
For a team whose only defeats were to Class 3 state champion Rustburg by a combined three runs, it was an amazingly satisfying feeling for Thacker, and her young team, which only loses two seniors to graduation. Thacker was thinking about six other players as she soaked in the moment.
“I really wanted to do this for our [six] seniors from last year,” Thacker noted. “I really believe this could have been us last year.”
The Lancers can believe that the mountaintop belongs to them now.