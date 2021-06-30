Lancers softball team makes history in winning first state title

Then it was time for McNerney, and her defense, to clinch it. She struck out the opening batter, but, two batters later, hit Lily Parrish with a pitch to bringing the winning run to the plate for Hanover.

But on the first pitch, McNerney induced a pop-up to Fielder at third, who caught it in foul territory and set off the celebration by the Lancers and their fans who packed the visiting stands and who had patiently waited through a 52-minute rain delay in the third inning. The game took just over 3 and 1/2 hours to play.

The Lancers committed just one error, making key defensive stops. A Hanover attempt in the third inning to bring a runner from first to third on a bunt was stopped when Campbell threw a dart to Fielder for the tag and the third out. Hanover loaded the bases in the fourth, but McNerney got another pop out, this time to shortstop Tyah Charlton, to end the best threat for the Hawks.

For a team whose only defeats were to Class 3 state champion Rustburg by a combined three runs, it was an amazingly satisfying feeling for Thacker, and her young team, which only loses two seniors to graduation. Thacker was thinking about six other players as she soaked in the moment.

“I really wanted to do this for our [six] seniors from last year,” Thacker noted. “I really believe this could have been us last year.”