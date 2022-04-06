Lancers top Nelson in 8-4 victory

The Lancer baseball team hosted Nelson County on March 28 and after a early rally from the Govs, Amherst rolled to the 8-4 non-district victory .

Nelson managed a pair of first inning runs but the Lancers quickly answered with a half-dozen run and from that point never looked back.

The Govs committed four errors as the Amherst defense posted a pair of miscues.

The Lancer offense had six different players on the board as Christopher Knight and Blake Mays scored twice each with teammates Christian Harris, Dalton Wentz, Dakota Mayberry and Hunter Catlett each crossing the plate.

Staring Lancer pitcher Nicholas Dawson pitched six frames and was charged with all six runs and yielded seven hits, four runs while fanning five Gov batters.

Mayberry took over in the seventh and posted a pair of strikeouts.

The Lancers later got rocked by Appomattox in an 11-3 loss.

- Lee Luther Jr.