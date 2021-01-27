Late run lifts Glass over Amherst; Lancers go to 5-2

The E.C. Glass Hilltoppers used a late third-quarter run to break away from Amherst for a 56-45 victory Monday night.

O’Maundre Harris, a sophomore point guard playing in his fourth varsity game, unloaded 20 points, 12 of them in the third frame as the Hilltoppers went on a 12-4 binge.

Glass’ defense caused Amherst (5-2) lots of trouble, accounting for 13 turnovers and a Lancers offense that often couldn’t get settled into its half-court offense.

“We made a lot of careless, mental mistakes. Not necessarily mistakes from turnovers,” Amherst coach Segar Jordan said. “Obviously, Glass wants you to cross half court and then they’re gonna run and jump you. So what did we do? We dribbled the ball across half court and picked up our dribble. You can’t keep doing the same thing and expect different results.”

The Hilltoppers jumped out to a 9-0 run to start the game, then watched as the Lancers scored the game’s next 11 points. Amherst took a 15-11 lead off a spin move in the lane by Jerry Cashwell (six points) early in the second quarter, and although the Lancers tied things up early in the third quarter, they never led again.