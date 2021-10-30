LCA breezes by Lancers, maintains hold on Seminole District

Liberty Christian Academy's potent offense took flight in the second quarter Friday night against Amherst. The defense was in shutdown mode from the opening kickoff.
LCA held the Lancers to minus-2 yards of offense in the first half, Gideon Davidson rushed for two first-half touchdowns and finished with 122 yards, and the Bulldogs remained undefeated with a 42-7 win at Lancer Stadium in Amherst.
The victory allows LCA (8-0, 5-0 Seminole District) to maintain its hold on the top spot in the Region 3C rankings heading into next week’s regular-season finale against E.C. Glass at Liberty University’s Williams Stadium.
LCA can win the Seminole outright with a victory, while the Hilltoppers (8-1, 5-1) can claim a share of the title with a win.
The Bulldogs left little doubt in the outcome of its matchup with the Lancers (4-4, 3-3) by outgaining the home team 343 to minus-2 in the opening 24 minutes.
Davidson finished with 122 rushing yards and scores of 11 and 29 yards on six carries.
Quarterback Davis Lane accounted for three touchdowns (two passing and one rushing), and Jaylin Belford picked up 43 of his 98 yards on a third-quarter touchdown run.
Amherst’s Vincent Sweeney rushed for 102 yards on 14 carries. He scored on a 1-yard run with 9:18 left in the fourth quarter to end the Bulldogs’ shutout bid.