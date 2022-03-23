Lifting for a cause: Students showcase fitness during fundraiser

The Lancer football team gathered in the high school's weight room on March 19 to raise funds through a lift-a-thon event.

Lifters get sponsors to make a donation for their efforts in the weight room.

According to the event director, Lancer assistant football coach Kevin Christmas, 40 lifters took part and raised around $12,000.

That number should increase to $15,000 by the end of the week as the remaining sponsors turn their donations in.

"The money is going to be used to supply lifters with adequate post-workout nutrition, as well as make more facility upgrades," said Christmas. "Running a weight room is like owning a house... there are always upgrades to be made, always improvements that are needed."

Christmas added it was a fun experience for the athletes to get in and compete with athletes from other classes and be able to have friends and family come watch.

"It was a very positive and unique atmosphere with parents, friends, and athletes all cheering each other on to reach their goals," said Christmas. "It was also a great opportunity to showcase our strength and conditioning program and allow the community to see what these students are capable of."

