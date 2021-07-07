Local All-Star team headed to World Series

The Madison Heights 15U All-Stars won the state championship June 27 after sweeping Mecklenburg in three straight games, earning a trip to the Dixie World Series for this age group in Sterlington, Louisiana.

The state champions' roster includes ,Hunter Welch, Ethan Ellis, Blain Garber, Cory Thacker, Cayleb Ramsey, Malik Ware, Jackson Moore, Deacon Murphy and Caden Wood. Players from Nelson County are James Allen, Michael Fitzgerald, Tre Terry and Landon Thacker.

Brandon Welch is the manager and his assistant coaches are Jim Allen, Cory Thacker and Scott Wood.

- Lee Luther Jr.

For the World Series Jackson Moore and Cayleb Ramsey are unable to go so their roster spots will be filled by Nelson County's Blake Victor and Rustburg's Quentin Smith.

