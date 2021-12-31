Looking back on the year in sports in Amherst

The year in sports took many twists and turns in 2021, from no fans in gyms in the winter to football in February and spring, to a history-making state title win for the Lady Lancer softball team in the summer.

While the 10-month hiatus from sports finally ended the first week of January, teams still adjusted to pandemic-altered sports seasons with empty arenas, players out on quarantine and cancelations. Seminole District officials said in early January as sports resumed they were eager for students to return to competition and were committed to doing so safely and responsible.

After waiting since March 2020, the basketball season tipped off in early January. The boys varsity team secured a season-opening victory over Liberty Christian Academy. “Glad we got [to play],” then-Amherst coach Segar Jordan said, admitting he had doubts about whether he’d even be able to lead his team in a game amid the pandemic. “And glad we got the W.”

Players — who sat spaced apart in chairs and bleachers when not on the floor — were glad to be back competing but noted playing in empty spaces took some getting used to. Jordan said his players must bring their own energy to the court rather than relying on the crowd to hype them up. “We probably should’ve played some music,” he added, referring to audio rituals that usually take place before games, at halftime and during timeouts.

In 30 years of coaching, then-Lady Lancer basketball coach Ron Carter said he never witnessed anything like teams quarantining, a wacky regular-season schedule and region tournaments currently undergoing changes as Virginia High School League teams fought two battles at once — COVID-19 and winter weather.

“I’ve never been in a situation where a program could get shut down at any minute,” Carter said. “Every once in a while maybe you have a weird thing happen, but never anything like this.”

While the Lancer football team didn’t take to the field in the fall of 2020, they got the chance to play and kicked off a new season Feb. 25 at Rustburg with a 15-12 victory.

As restrictions eased for fan attendance and sports settled back into to a somewhat sense of normalcy, the biggest story of 2021 came with the Lady Lancer softball team’s historic run.

The girls won their first title in school history, capturing the VHSL’s Class 4 state championship in a 2-0 victory over Hanover County.

“It has been such a privilege to coach a great group of girls who work hard each day,” coach Samantha Thacker said after the team secured a regional championship against Jefferson Forest. “It has truly been a joy to coach this team and go through this last year together, especially after losing last season, then to come out and win a region championship makes it even better."

Tyah Charlton said it felt unreal being part of the team in her freshman season.

"We've all worked so hard, and it's paying off,” she said after the regional championship win.

Catcher Maddie Jennings said the team’s championship success felt like “an absolute dream.”

“Our team accomplished something that so many thought we couldn’t do. Amherst has always been the underdog team and this year our team changed that. The amount of hard work we have put in has definitely paid off and I cannot be more proud of this team."

