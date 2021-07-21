Madison Heights team edged in one-run loss to Rustburg

Rustburg scores the only run in the game in the bottom of the third inning to defeat Madison Heights AAA All-Stars for the state championship and a trip to the Dixie World Series in Mississippi.
Madison Heights shortstop Malik Sandidge holds on to the ball after tagging out a sliding Rustburg base runner in the state championship on July 16.
Timeout is called by Madison Heights AAA coach Matt Stinnett as team manager Troy Cash, middle, and coach Barry Waller focus on the game.
Madison Heights AAA All-Star base runner Isaiah Spinner is safe at first base as the throw gets past Rustburg player.
Madison Heights AAA all-star infielder Colin Routon keeps a glove on Dinwiddie base runner during state tournament action last week.
Madison Heights AAA all-star base runner Willie Hurley hustles past second base and ends up at third during state game against Dinwiddie.
Madison Heights AAA all-star outfielder Malik Sandidge goes to his knees and would make the on the run catch for an out against Dinwiddie. Madison Heights won, 10-9.
Madison Heights AAA All-Star first baseman Cam Duff stretches after a high throw to the bag against Dinwiddie.
The dream of the Madison Heights AAA All-Stars to head to Mississippi for the World Series came to an end on July 16 as Rustburg nipped the Madison Heights team, 1-0, for the state championship.
The lone run of the game came in the bottom of the third inning as Rustburg was the home team for this game.
A large crowd packed in the Dixie Youth Sports Complex in Madison Heights as both teams’ defense flashed some leather with hustling catches.
Madison Heights pitcher Kellan Floyd turned in a real gem when he came off the mound to catch a short pop fly then fired the ball to first base for the double play.
Madison Heights defeated Rustburg earlier in the week as both teams were productive in runs.
The Madison Heights roster includes Malik Sandidge, Cam Duff, Isaiah Spinner, Kellean Floyd, Cotton Campbell, Jacob Stillwell, Hayden Hooper, Owen Foster, Willie Hurley, Colin Routon, Carter Woody and Gage Brooks.
The team manager is Troy Cash and coaches are Matt Stinnett and Barry Waller.
