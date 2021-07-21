Madison Heights teams edged in one-run loss to Rustburg

The dream of the Madison Heights AAA All-Stars to head to Mississippi for the World Series came to an end on July 16 as Rustburg nipped the Madison Heights team, 1-0, for the state championship.

The lone run of the game came in the bottom of the third inning as Rustburg was the home team for this game.

A large crowd packed in the Dixie Youth Sports Complex in Madison Heights as both teams’ defense flashed some leather with hustling catches.

Madison Heights pitcher Kellan Floyd turned in a real gem when he came off the mound to catch a short pop fly then fired the ball to first base for the double play.

Madison Heights defeated Rustburg earlier in the week as both teams were productive in runs.

The Madison Heights roster includes Malik Sandidge, Cam Duff, Isaiah Spinner, Kellean Floyd, Cotton Campbell, Jacob Stillwell, Hayden Hooper, Owen Foster, Willie Hurley, Colin Routon, Carter Woody and Gage Brooks.

The team manager is Troy Cash and coaches are Matt Stinnett and Barry Waller.

— Lee Luther Jr.

