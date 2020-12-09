New JV volleyball coach follows passion, brings energy to the court

For the New Era-Progress

Former Amherst County High School standout volleyball player Morgan Ware was a utility player from 2011 to 2015 while hitting in the outside position.

Ware has returned back to her high school roots after being named the new junior varsity coach for the Lady Lancers and is hopeful her team will be on the court playing in February. The division plans to return sports to action this month with heightened safety regulations to protect against COVID-19.

Along with her playing experience Ware played under a pair of Amherst coaches, Dennis Gilbar and Jennifer Crews for the past three seasons.

Ware played at Bridgewater College for two years and one season at Randolph College in Lynchburg.

“Volleyball has always been a passion of mine. I knew right away that I wanted to coach, especially in Amherst. Amherst County is such a great community and growing up in Amherst and being a part of their athletic programs, I knew that this was the place for me,” said Ware. “Everyone is so supportive of the athletic programs and it is an honor to be a part of such a tightknit community.”

Ware looked up to Crews as her mentor and hopes to be as good as Crews was to her.