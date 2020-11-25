 Skip to main content
New Lady Lancers volleyball coach looks to build positive culture

A new Lady Lancers varsity coach who brings a load of experience as a player and coach has been named at Amherst County High School.

Katie Brown, a 2016 graduate of Randolph College where she also played on the Wildcats volleyball team, will take the helm of the Amherst squad. Her coaching experience includes a decade on the Heart of Virginia travel team and three years as an assistant at Randolph.

“I have worked with kids from every local school by offering private lessons for over 10 years,” Brown said. “I coached the varsity team for two years at Heritage High School before joining the Amherst program this past June.”

Brown played for the Rustburg Red Devil team in the libero position and competed in the state quarterfinals before graduating in 2009.

“My goal is to create a positive culture at Amherst, in which hard work, discipline, and teamwork are the key to our success,” Brown said. “We have worked hard during the offseason, and I look forward to seeing that hard work translate into some wins starting in February.”

