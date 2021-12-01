New varsity girls basketball coach has high goals for team

Drew Ware, a 2007 Amherst County High School graduate, recently was named the new head varsity girls basketball coach.
Ware replaces Ron Carter, who took over the coaching duties at Rustburg High School and will face Ware and his bunch later this season.
While a Lancer Ware played basketball, baseball and was a member of the golf team.
Ware started his coaching career while at Nelson County High School in 2016-17 as was an assistant on this year’s state softball championship team at Amherst.
“I always knew I wanted to be a coach,” said Ware, who also attended Liberty University. “I love being a part of something greater than myself and coaching allows me to be a part of that. Being a part of a team is one of the most fulfilling things ever.”
Amherst high athletic director Robert Curd knows Ware very well as he has coached at ACHS for the past three seasons.
“Drew has been a valuable member of our athletic program for many years as a former athlete and now a coach,” said Curd. “After serving in an assistant role for several years I’m excited to see Drew get the chance as a head coach. He brings a lot of passion, excitement, and energy to any job he does. I know Drew will work hard and continue to move the program in the right direction.”
Ware shared his goals for his new team.
“Our team goals for this season is to be in the top 3 in our district and to make a run in the region tournament,” said Ware.
Ware has several folks he is thankful for being in his life.
“I am so excited to be the head coach for women’s basketball at Amherst County. I want to thank my savior Jesus Christ for giving me another coaching opportunity,” said Ware. “I am also blessed to have such a supportive family. Coaching takes a lot of unseen hours and my rock, Mackenzie Jennings, is always there to handle everything at home. Taking care of the house and kids. Many nights I am not able to get home to help and she never complains because she knows this is what I am supposed to be doing. It could not be done without her.”
Ware added Amherst County should be excited as this will be a new era for the women’s basketball program.
The Lady Lancers opened the season Nov. 30 at home against Parry McCluer.