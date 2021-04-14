'Only the beginning': Lancer JV team holds on against LCA for undefeated season

The Amherst junior varsity football team completed a perfect 6-0 season but not before Liberty Christian Academy came at the Lancers with a hard-hitting offense in the 34-32 win.

LCA was posted the most points scored against the Amherst team this season.

The junior Lancers posted 180 points while yielding 54.

The Amherst defense came through for their coach, Kevin Christmas, by holding down the court on a LCA fourth down.

“This was definitely the most potent offense we have faced so far this year,” said Christmas. “Although our defensive coordinator may not like that they put up 32 points on us, they did what they had to do to get the win. The defense made plays when it mattered most and never stopped fighting.”

Scoring for Amherst was Me’shaud Vaughan, Jerry Cashwell and John Goins.

Coach Christmas explains how his team completed a perfect season.