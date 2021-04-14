'Only the beginning': Lancer JV team holds on against LCA for undefeated season

The Amherst junior varsity football team completed a perfect 6-0 season but not before Liberty Christian Academy came at the Lancers with a hard-hitting offense in the 34-32 win.
LCA was posted the most points scored against the Amherst team this season.
The junior Lancers posted 180 points while yielding 54.
The Amherst defense came through for their coach, Kevin Christmas, by holding down the court on a LCA fourth down.
“This was definitely the most potent offense we have faced so far this year,” said Christmas. “Although our defensive coordinator may not like that they put up 32 points on us, they did what they had to do to get the win. The defense made plays when it mattered most and never stopped fighting.”
Scoring for Amherst was Me’shaud Vaughan, Jerry Cashwell and John Goins.
Coach Christmas explains how his team completed a perfect season.
“When we started this year, we knew we had a talented bunch of young guys. 6-0 was our goal from the start. To finish the year playing against the only other undefeated team in the area almost created a sort of ‘championship game’ for the Seminole JV. It is definitely special to come out with a win in that fashion,” said Christmas. “The most special thing about this season, to me, is that this same bunch went 1-9 last year on JV. We got some help from a very talented 9th grade class that went undefeated on B-team.
However, our starters were mostly comprised of 10-graders. These guys worked their tails off all offseason to ensure they wouldn’t have to deal with another disappointing year. My hope is that these young men can see the rewards of their hard work and perseverance. This group was able to experience only the beginning of some very special times coming up in the world of Amherst County football.”
Christmas reflects on the season results:
26-0 win over Rustburg: “Dominant shutout win allowing us to work on some new things in the second half.”
6-0 win over Heritage: “Defensively dominant game. Riddled with mistakes offensively, far and away our worst offensive game on the year.”
64-0 win over Brookville: “Dominant in every fashion including special teams. Able to get plenty of reps for every player.”
28-8 win over Jefferson Forest: “Got knocked around in the first half, bounced back and had a dominant second half, allowing zero points.”
22-14 win over E.C. Glass: “Had to come from an early 6-0 deficit and pull it out in overtime.”
34-32 W over LCA: “Losing entire second half (and majority of the game). Had to make an unreal comeback to finish it out.”
Christmas added: “To see them play out every possible game time scenario and end up being successful regardless was special for us to see as coaches. Our plan is to stay hungry, get better in the offseason and have repeat results this fall.”